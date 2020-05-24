Another cylinder blast victim dies

LAHORE : The death toll rose to two, as another victim of a cylinder blast expired in a local hospital on Saturday.

The blast took place in a house in the limits of Nishtar Colony a day back in which six persons of a family were injured. The victims were identified as Sumaira, 22, and Allah Ditta, 4, son of Arif. The house owner Arif was using his house for refilling gas cylinders. The injured persons, Fareed, 86, Rano, 35, wife of Arif, and their two children Areeba, 8, and Aftab, 18, were admitted to a local hospital.