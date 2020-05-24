No quarantine exemption puts British GP at risk

LONDON: Formula One’s hopes of hosting two races at Silverstone were dealt a blow on Friday as elite sport was not handed any exemption to the UK government’s plans to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for those entering the country.

The measures will be introduced from June 8 to help curb the spread of coronavirus, but will reviewed every three weeks meaning an agreement could still be found in time for the two races at Silverstone to go ahead in July.

F1 stressed the need earlier this week for a quarantine exemption by highlighting the impact the new rules will have on “tens of thousands of jobs linked to F1 and supply chains.”

However, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle is hopeful that an agreement can be reached that allows both races to go ahead.

Seven of the 10 teams on the Formula One grid have bases in England.

F1 organisers are hoping to start the season with the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5 behind closed doors, followed by a second race at the Red Bull Ring a week later. It was hoped Silverstone could then host two races in back-to-back weekends, also behind closed doors.