Woman’s death takes held Kashmir’s virus toll to 21

ISLAMABAD: A 55-year-old woman died of coronavirus-related complications at a Srinagar hospital on Saturday, taking the Covid-19 death toll of Indian occupied Kashmir to 21.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the woman, from the Urnhal area of south Kashmir, who died at the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar, had co-morbidities. Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Jan told reporters that the woman was admitted to the hospital’s isolation facility and had underlying ailments including a chest infection.

She had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier, he said. Occupied Kashmir has 1,532 coronavirus cases. Of these, 1,271 patients are in Kashmir valley, 218 in Jammu region and 43 are in the Ladakh division.