Rs3.6m snatched in three incidents

LAHORE:Robbers deprived a cashier of a private company of Rs3 million in the limits of Sabzazar police on Wednesday.

The cashier Zabit Khan carrying Rs3 million was on his way to Sabzazar from Gulshan Iqbal when the robbers intercepted him and snatched Rs3 million at gunpoint. Meanwhile, two citizens were deprived of their money over Rs600,000 in the limits of Shahdara police. Two robbers snatched Rs500,000 from Ali Hammad and rode away from the scene. Yet in another incident, robbers deprived one Amir of Rs110,000 and fled the spot.

Two held for fraud, cheque dishonour: Racecourse investigation police arrested two criminals involved in the cases of fraud and cheque dishonour on Wednesday. The arrested criminals were identified as Saleem and Akhtar.

fire: A fire broke out in a chemical factory on Kahna Kachha on Wednesday. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. Cause of fire in the factory was not known. No casualty was reported in the fire incident.