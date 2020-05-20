Covid-19 is ‘racist, fattist and sexist’: Lord Bethell

LONDON: Coronavirus is “racist, fattist and sexist”, Health Minister Lord Bethell has told peers while he responded to concerns raised over growing evidence that certain groups in society appeared to be at greater risk of Covid-19.

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities and people who are obese seem to be more vulnerable to the infection. Speaking during a virtual House of Lords question time, Lord Bethell said: “This disease is racist, fattist and sexist and we need to understand why it is discriminatory in all these areas.”

He said research was being commissioned to investigate these links. The Minister was also pressed by Labour peer Baroness Lawrence over steps being taken to protect frontline BAME healthcare staff, with indications that coronavirus deaths among them are disproportionately high. The campaigner and mother of Stephen Lawrence, who was stabbed to death in a racist attack 27 years ago, has been tasked by party leader Sir Keir Starmer to lead a review into the impact of pandemic on BAME communities.

Pressing the government during the virtual Lords proceedings, Lady Lawrence said: “Is the NHS and government making sure that BAME nurses are properly shielded with adequate PPE (personal protective equipment) and have they considered taking BAME nurses from the frontline as they are over-represented in the death toll of the virus?”

Lord Bethell said: “Arrangements have been put in place for local trusts to risk assess all employees, including BAME nurses, and to assess whether they are at higher risk and if necessary to change their rotas and staffing arrangements accordingly. I understand some trusts have already taken these measures.”