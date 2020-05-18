Katcha criminals kidnapped 80 people for ransom in Sindh in four months

SUKKUR: Kidnapping for ransom once again is on surge in Sindh, creating panic and fear among the residents, as some 80 people were kidnapped by Katcha criminals during the past four months.

Reports said the criminals kept their captives at their hideouts in Katcha areas, including Gharhi Taigo, Machi Bhindo, Shah Bhello and Raanti of Ghotki, Shikarpur and Kashmore respectively. It is pertinent to mention that a number of police operations failed due to lack of access to the area, unavailability of sophisticated weapons to police and lack of planning. It said the criminals had demanded Rs88.5 million as ransom amount against safe release of all 80 abductees.

Meanwhile, some abductees were freed by Katcha dacoits after local feudal lords intervened into the matter and threatened the criminals over their alleged facilitations. Reports said the criminals have been utilising new tactic as their trained women trapped innocent citizens through phone calls and later invited them to come to meet at some abandoned places. The police had rescued as many as 38 citizens before being kidnapped. The criminals have begun utilising modern technology to avoid threats of being traced. They started utilising calling software and voice changers. Sources said the women allegedly involved in kidnapping were being paid 10 per cent of total ransom amount through easy paisa transfer.