ISPR guides docs, medics on PPE use

ISLAMABAD: A special documentary prepared by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) was released on Friday for awareness of doctors, nurses, paramedics and supporting staff on proper and rational use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at hospitals.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza launched the documentary, which was prepared in just 96 hours by the ISPR as per the guidelines of Ministry of National Health Services.

The documentary informs about how, when, where and in which situations, the PPE could be used.

It gives complete information on appropriate use of personal protective equipment by the health workers in laboratories, health facilities, out-patient departments, and patients care and sample collection areas.

This documentary will help discourage unnecessary use of PPE at hospitals, besides protecting and supporting the front line health workers in the fight against COVID-19.

It may be mentioned that in coordination with the Ministry of National Health Services and experts, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had earlier developed standard operating procedures (SOPs) for health professionals working at hospitals and health facilities dealing with COVID-19.

The objective behind preparing the guidelines was to make the health workers appropriately use the PPE coupled with Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) practices and thus reduce the risk of acquiring COVID19 infection by them and the public at large.

These national guidelines were shared with all persons and departments concerned and also displayed at various places including hospitals.

The guidelines lay down standards for the use of PPE by healthcare workers, auxiliary staff and doctors in accordance with their professional responsibilities.

There was a message in these guidelines, which was effectively used in this documentary that inappropriate use of PPE could exhaust the supply chain, expose the health workers to the virus and result in loss of limited resources.