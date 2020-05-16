PU announces annual exams schedule

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) administration on Friday announced the examination schedule of annual examinations of graduation and masters level degrees.

According to PU spokesman Khurram Shahzad, the annual exams of BA/BSc Part-II will be held from July 22 while exams of MA/MSc Part-II & BCom Part-II will be held from September 07.

The spokesman clarified that for these Part II examinations, the students should prepare themselves for both traditional and MCQ-based online examinations. He said the mode of Part-II examinations shall be traditional, provided, the Covid-19 situation gets normal and allowed by the government.

However, the spokesman said, in case the universities were not open even after July 15 and lockdown further extended, the mode of examinations would be online based on MCQs. He said the students not appearing in online examinations on account of any reason shall have the option to appear in the traditional examinations, which shall be held after universities open as per the government policy and they shall also inform the university accordingly.

Regarding Part-I examinations of various degrees, Khurram Shahzad said the exams of BA/BSc/Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-I will start from October 1 with traditional mode of examination.

He said the exams of MA/MSc Part-I, BCom Part-I/ Associate Degree Commerce Part-I will start from November 2 with traditional examinations mode. However, he clarified, Part-I examinations would be held in a traditional manner provided that the Covid-19 situation gets improved and allowed by the government. The spokesman said candidates may visit PU’s official website www.pu.edu.pk for detailed information and regular updates.