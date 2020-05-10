PM Imran Khan urged to make unanimous plan

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is driving a wedge between the federation and provinces with his measures creating political chaos instead of evolving a national action plan to unanimously counter the coronavirus spread.

Now the prime minister has come out with a chaotic plan to ease lockdown and open businesses of which the two large provinces, Sindh and Punjab, are opposed to while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are indecisive, Baloch said while talking to the media on Saturday.

He said the rate at which coronavirus was spreading in the country was lower than the rate at which confusion was spreading in the country simultaneously.

Baloch warned that the strings of terrorism in the country are held in India and Afghanistan, adding that India and Isreal are unleashing sabotage against Pakistan to secure their interests in the region while keeping the US engaged in Afghanistan.

The JI leader advised Washington to draw away from patronising the countries resorting to sabotage and violence, and implement the peace deal with Taliban.

He noted that the biggest hurdle in restoration of peace in Afghanistan is the dishonesty of Washington and the tug of war between Trump and US institutions.

He warned that if Afghan peace deal is sabotaged, the whole region would be thrown into terrorism and chaos afresh.