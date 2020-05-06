TeK to apprise Labour leader of Kashmir abuses

LONDON: Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, President Raja Fahim Kayani has said the TeK will expose Indian fascist policy and warmongering in every nook and corner of the world, and also reach out to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to apprise him of the grave human rights violations and suppression of besieged Kashmiris for the last 72 years.

He was speaking at an international video conference organised by the TeK, which was attended by Mejbel Al Shrika, lawyer and Director of the Centre for Human Rights & International Humanitarian Law at the Kuwait Bar Association; Phil Bennion, former Member of the European Parliament; Altaf Ahmed Bhat, President Jammu Kashmir Salvation Movement; Clair Bidwell, Co-Founder of Let Kashmir Decide; Dr Farhan Mujahid Chak, Secretary-General Kashmir Civitas; Soraya Boyd, Jonathan Silberman, Sheni Hamid and others, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Kayani said in the disguise of Covid-19 Indian forces had started target-killing of youths in occupied Kashmir in a bid to stop the brave Kashmiris from pressing for their demand of right to self-determination.

Addressing the conference, Mejbel Al Shrika said in the presence of social media and internet, the world had now come to know about the atrocities, persecution and suppression of Muslims in Kashmir in particular and in India in general. “It is very heart wrenching Muslims are being religiously profiled during this Covid-19 pandemic.”

Phil Bennion said: “During my last speech at EU I mentioned what Modi government was up to in Kashmir, and I also mentioned that Modi government is going towards fascism.”

He said after August 5, 2019, Kashmiris were thrust into a digital black hole by cutting off the communication, which had also destroyed businesses in the occupied region. “Kashmiris have the right to self-determination, which is given as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council,” he said. “India is doing things such as CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) which go beyond the international norms, while Indian lobby is very strong and organised as they reach out to everyone and everywhere with their message,” he said, adding: “Sanctions against India are possible as Russia faced in case of Crimea.”

Altaf Bhat said there was an indigenous uprising after 2008, and all the tactics being used by fascist Modi and his companions were meant to divert the world attention from this issue. “Committing large number of ceasefire violations by Indian Army is also a tactic to divert the attention of the world community,” he added.

Clair Bidwell said Kashmiris were living under misery and the double lockdown with one million personnel enforced upon them. “It is high time UN and international community must take serious note of violations of international law and UN resolutions, and pressurise India to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiris and UN resolutions,” he said. Parwaz Hussain moderated the event.