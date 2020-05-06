UHS ordered to display list of MBBS, BDS admissions

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the University of Health Sciences (UHS) to immediately display on its website final list of admissions made on upgraded seats of MBBS and BDS in private colleges.

Earlier, Justice Ayesha A Malik expressed satisfaction over the final list presented by UHS Vice Chancellor Dr Javed Akram. He stated that the list had been prepared keeping in view the merit and “order of preference” selected by the students.

The judge observed that the students could approach the court by Wednesday (today) if they had objections on the list. Several students of private medical colleges had challenged the readmission policy-2020 by Punjab government and the UHS.

The students through their counsel argued that they got admissions in different private medical & dental colleges in MBBS and BDS and started their study for session 2019-20. They said the provincial government and the UHS later introduced readmission policy on the pretext of violation of merit in the admissions. They said the university claimed to have received complaints from the students affected by the admission policy of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) under which the candidates were to choose three colleges at the most in their “order of preference”.

The petitioners said the government decided to seek fresh “order of preference” for all private medical & dental colleges of the province. They argued that the readmission policy will disturb their education career. They asked the court to set aside the impugned policy and order the UHS and the government to sustain admissions of the petitioners made under the PMDC policy.

LHC seeks birth certificate of Sikh girl The Lahore High Court Tuesday sought the computerized birth certificate issued by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) of a Sikh woman who had married a Muslim man against the will of her family.

Justice Shehram Sarwar was hearing a petition by Muhammad Hassaan seeking the custody of his wife Jagjeet Kaur at present living in Darul Aman on a court order. Kaur of Nankana Sahib had previously made a statement before the court that she married the petitioner of her free will, after converting to Islam, and did not want to go back to her family. However, her brother Manmohan Singh had claimed before the court that she was below 16 years of age. He said Hassaan had abducted her. During the Tuesday’s hearing, the petitioner’s counsel told the court that the petitioner and his wife were 19-year-old. He said the computerized identity cards of both were available on record. However, the judge directed the counsel to submit the birth certificate of the woman to determine her age. The hearing was adjourned until May 22.