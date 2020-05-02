JI wants justice-based system in country: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has stressed on the growing need of complete Islamic system in the country. He said that the nation would offer every sacrifice to protect the Khatam-e-Nubuwwat. Delivering Friday sermon at Mansoora masjid, Sirajul Haq said Islam did not simply believe in individual piety but called for evolving a system built on the Islamic teachings of justice, sympathy and love in every sphere of life. He said the rulers gave people nothing except exploitation and injustice, and JI wanted a system based on justice, a system wherein the poor could get equal opportunities for justice, education, health, business and jobs. It wanted the courts to decide cases in line with the Shariah and an economy free from usury.

The JI is struggling for a social system wherein earning livelihood through legal means was easy and illegal was difficult. He said the JI would take up the Minority Commission issue in the Senate and the National Assembly.

He alleged that the ruling elite was still exploiting the poor despite a humanitarian crisis due to coronavirus. He said those responsible for hoarding basic needs and profiteering on the poor were still sitting in the government ranks.

A PTI leader had earned more than three and a half billion only during the sugar crisis, he alleged.

Earlier, Sirajul Haq visited the relief camp of Al-Khidmat Foundation at Gulshan-e-Ravi along with JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid, Secretary General JI Youth Shahid Naveed Malik and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif.

Talking to the media, Sirajul Haq commended Al-Khidmat and JI Youth volunteers for providing door to door ration, including fresh vegetables to the deserving families affected by the lockdown. He expressed hope that these volunteers would continue their services with greater zeal and enthusiasm. He reminded them that service to humanity was the essence of piety.

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch said that despite several reports of the international institutions exposing gross religious persecution of minorities by BJP government in India and violations of minorities’ rights, the atrocities of the Hindu extremists were increasing and Muslims were their special target.

Addressing different delegations at Mansoora on Friday, he said the fascist Modi government had made the life of Kashmiri Muslims miserable and worse than the death over the last nine months of lockdown. He said the killings of innocent civilians in Azad Kashmir by shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) was the manifestation of Modi’s fascism.

He expressed hope that the UN, US and Europe would take practical measures against India to keep it from Muslim genocide and violations of human rights, including imposing economic and military sanctions.

Referring to the government’s strategy on lockdown due to Covide-19, he alleged that from the very first day, the prime minister had been following a U-turn strategy as his announcements were quite different from what was happening in the field.He said it was time to help the people suffering due to the inefficiency of the state institutions and not levelling accusations on political opponents.