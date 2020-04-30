46 air passengers test positive for corona

FAISALABAD: Some 46 air passengers out of 374 who came back from the UAE and Bahrain last evening tested positive for coronavirus. After their test the affected passengers are quarantined at Jhang Road quarantine centre. Out of these passengers, 30 returned from the UAE, six from Bahrain and 10 from Dubai. The other passengers tested negative and they were allowed to leave for their homes.

TWO OF A FAMILY KILLED IN CLASH: Two people of a family were killed in a clash on Wednesday. Arshad Ali and Wasim Ahmed were killed in a ‘cross firing’ in Chak 275/RB, near Dijkot over a dispute of the ownership of a shop. After exchanging harsh words accused Arshad Ali and his companions opened indiscriminate firing, leaving his nephew Wasim Ahmad dead on the spot. While in retaliation firing Arhad Ali died and his four accomplices sustained bullet injuries.

TEENAGER BOY COMMITS SUICIDE: A teenager boy committed suicide on Wednesday. Afzal Ghafoor of Ali Town was jobless since the enforcement of lockdown and in desperation he consumed poisonous pills and died.

BROTHER, SISTER DIE IN ROOF COLLAPSE: A boy and his sister died when the roof of their under-construction house caved in Mananwala due to rain last night. Muhammad Tayyab Tahir and Arsha Batool died and seven labourers, including the homeowner Tahir Jawaid and his wife Fauzia Bibi, sustained injuries.

