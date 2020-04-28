close
Tue Apr 28, 2020
Flour prices up in Punjab

Top Story

MH
Munawar Hasan
April 28, 2020

LAHORE: A number of flourmills in Punjab have increased the price of 20kg flour bag to Rs818 on short supply of wheat, as they accuse Punjab Food Department (PFD) of adopting monopolistic policies in the middle of wheat harvesting. Harvesting has gained momentum in the province, with visible heaps of wheat all around. On the face of it, price of grain should not increase.

