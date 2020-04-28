Flour prices up in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A number of flourmills in Punjab have increased the price of 20kg flour bag to Rs818 on short supply of wheat, as they accuse Punjab Food Department (PFD) of adopting monopolistic policies in the middle of wheat harvesting. Harvesting has gained momentum in the province, with visible heaps of wheat all around. On the face of it, price of grain should not increase.