Number of Covid-19 cases in Nowshera now 50

NOWSHERA: Another two people tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Nowshera district to 50, officials said.

The coordination committee comprising Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, Shahid Ali Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gul Zaman Shah, Deputy Medical Superintendent Qazi Medical Complex Dr Zahid Khan and Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Mohammad Shoaib briefed the reporters about the latest situation.

The officials said that Junaid Bukhari, a stenographer at the district courts, and his brother Obai Bukhari had tested positive for coronavirus. They said a woman, Jamila, suffering from cancer recovered from the deadly coronavirus. She was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC). It brought to 19 the total number of the patients, who have recovered from Covid-19 so far, added the officials.

Two people have died from coronavirus in the district, to date. Some areas in Azakhel, Pir Sabaq and Pabbi have been placed under lockdown after coronavirus positive cases were reported from there while Khattak Building and Daag Besud were de-sealed after the recovery of the patients.

The two male nurses of the QMC, who had tested positive for the viral disease on Sunday included Bahadur Ali and Mehboob Shah. They had contracted the virus while performing duty at the Isolation Ward of the complex. It may be mentioned here that a security guard of the QMC, Tariq Aziz, too, had tested positive for Covid-19 but recovered later. Another person, confirmed for coronavirus on Sunday, was identified as Noor Akbar of Peer Sabaq area of the district. He is a former lecturer at the Government College of Technology.

The fourth man, who tested positive for Covid-19, was a resident of Charsadda, and works in the civil labour at the PAF Academy. An educationalist and retired senior official, Haleem Shirazi, 75, and a woman, Shahwar Bibi, 65, who were under treatment at the QMC, recovered from the coronavirus after their tests were found clear. Both were discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan repeated a passionate appeal to the people to exercise cautions, avoid unnecessary movement and stay home as all this would protect them from coronavirus which was spreading fast. The official warned that month of May was very critical for Pakistan as far as the coronavirus pandemic was concerned as the virus was travelling fast. He requested the general public to cooperate with the administration in their own interest.