Embassy donates cash to leprosy hospital

Islamabad: The Germany Embassy has handed over cash donation to the Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital to buy protective gear during the current coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

The cash was handed over by German ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck to the management of the hospital. "In the times of COVID 19, we should remember that other diseases like TB and leprosy continue to be a threat to many Pakistanis. That's why the German Embassy donated money to Rawalpindi Leprosy Hospital to support them to buy personal protection equipment. Great respect for their work," the ambassador said in a tweet.

The leprosy hospital, the oldest in the region, is run by the organisation, Aid to Leprosy Patients. It has around 100 beds for leprosy patients and offers services related to tuberculosis, skin problems, blindness, psychotherapy and rehabilitation.