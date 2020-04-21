PWD to carry out construction, development and upgradation

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has in principle decided to hand over all construction, development and upgradation work falling in the jurisdiction of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to Pak PWD and the matter will most likely be decided in a meeting on April 23.

The letter in this connection reads: “The work relating to development projects of sports sector-physical infrastructure of the PSB may be carried out by PAK PWD as the executing agency. It is therefore requested that the PC-1s of the project may please be reframed and submitted for consideration in the forthcoming Departmental Development Working Party meeting to be he­ld at the Ministry of IPC. The presence of PWD offic­i­als have already been noti­ced wi­t­­hin PSB Premises Monday.”

The PSB has been empowered through its constitution as per Rule 4 (xiii) of PSB Rules 1981 to carry out its own development work through a controlled and well prescribed process as described in PEPRA Rules.

Schemes and items to be taken up for further discussion and reference for the PWD in Thursday’s meeting include:

1. Construction of staff residential flats at the PSB coaching centre in Karachi at a revised cost of Rs33.655 million;

2. Establishment of biomechanical lab at the vicinity of PSB Islamabad at the revised cost of Rs169.333 million;

3. Repair, renovation and upgradation of existing facilities for preparation/hosting of South Asian Games 2021-22 at new PC-1 cost of Rs1973 million;

4. Repair/upgradation of existing facilities at the PSB Coaching centres in Peshawar, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi for preparation of South Asian Games at the cost of Rs1007.664 million.

Three projects in Badin — IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza’s native city — are also on the agenda for discussion. These include Mir Ghulam Mo­h­ammad Mini Cricket Stadium at Tando Bago at a new cost of Rs67.673 million; upg­radation and improvement of Pir Aali Shah Jilani Sports Complex with a fresh estimate of Rs187.644 million and construction of a football field at the Badin Railway Ground at a cost of Rs71.985 million.

Additional items proposed for DDWP meeting include construction of a players’ hostel in Karachi at cost of Rs22.655 million. The ninth item on agenda is discussion to award the new works — C-Is — to Pak PWD and nominating it as the executing agency.

Another interesting agenda item is to consider the proposed work in the Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex’s premises and decision on the ownership of the land.

The fate of projects including laying of artificial turfs at six hockey venues will also be discussed.

‘The News’ tried to approach IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and Secretary IPC Mohammad Ali Shahzada to get their point of view but to no avail. “I cannot talk to you,” the secretary IPC said.

‘The News’ sent all relevant questions to the IPC minister, secretary, Joint Secretary Amna Imran and even Alvina (spokesperson) to know as to what prompted the IPC to hand over all future construction work to PWD when the PSB has its own constitution. The IPC Ministry spokesperson said that the decision would be communicated to the media once they were taken.

This correspondent, however, did talk to Director General PWD Shahid Farzand, who admitted that PWD would look after construction work at PSB and other matters from now on.