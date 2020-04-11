SHO attacked outside mosque in Karachi, police pelted with stones

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: SHO Sharafat Khan was injured after being pelted with stones when police tried to stop a large number of people from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the city. A video doing the rounds on social media features the Peerabad SHO, a woman police officer, who can be seen shouting at a large crowd of men exiting a mosque. "Record their video. They attacked me. They broke my glasses as well," she can be seen shouting. The incident took place in Peerabad, Orangi Town when police came under attack.
