SHO attacked outside mosque in Karachi, police pelted with stones

KARACHI: SHO Sharafat Khan was injured after being pelted with stones when police tried to stop a large number of people from offering Friday prayers at a mosque in the city. A video doing the rounds on social media features the Peerabad SHO, a woman police officer, who can be seen shouting at a large crowd of men exiting a mosque. "Record their video. They attacked me. They broke my glasses as well," she can be seen shouting. The incident took place in Peerabad, Orangi Town when police came under attack.