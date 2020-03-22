Narcotics, weapons seized

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Police have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police spokesman, police of different stations arrested 10 accused and recovered hashish, 30 litre liquor, four shotguns, four pistols from M Yaqoob, Mushtaq Hussain, Zaheer Abbas, Ghulam Abbas, Akhter, Aurangzeb, Ijaz, Rafaqat, Sikandar Hayat and Saleem.
