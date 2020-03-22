close
Tue Mar 24, 2020
A
APP
March 22, 2020

Narcotics, weapons seized

Peshawar

SARGODHA: Police have arrested ten accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them. According to police spokesman, police of different stations arrested 10 accused and recovered hashish, 30 litre liquor, four shotguns, four pistols from M Yaqoob, Mushtaq Hussain, Zaheer Abbas, Ghulam Abbas, Akhter, Aurangzeb, Ijaz, Rafaqat, Sikandar Hayat and Saleem.

