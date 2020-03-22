Customs, FIA issue advisories

Due to the surging cases of coronavirus in Sindh, the departmental heads of the Pakistan Customs and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) issued an advisory for their officials.

As per the advisory issued by the Customs Authorities, “In the wake of coronavirus being declared as pandemic by World Health Organization all officers and officials irrespective of their designations are hereby directed to strictly observe the following response actions.

“Visitors will be filtered by the Collectorate and the Clearing Agents Association. There shall be specific visiting hours for filtered traders and agents from 11am to 1pm.”

The advisory states that all the clearing agents and traders should talk on telephone to the relevant officers. The Customs also prohibited its employees having flu and fever from attending the office.

FIA advisory

The advisory issued by the FIA read that due to the coronavirus threat, all the section heads of the authority, including directors, deputy directors, additional directors and circle incharges, may decide to reduce the staff to 50 per cent on weekly rotation.

The advisory recommends that chronic patients of heart, liver and lungs, those afflicted with flu and fever and pregnant female staff be not asked to come to office. Same should be the case with officials who performed Umrah or Ziarat.