Salt Lake City Shooting: 2 killed, 6 left injured after fatal attack on Church in Utah

Salt Lake Shooting : At least 8 shot, 2 killed and several left injured after an attack at Church in Utah

Two people were killed and several injured in a shooting outside a church in the Utah capital of Salt Lake City.

According to Reuters, an initial report of the event in the parking lot outside a chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came in late on Wednesday January 7,2026.

As reported by Reuters, there were at least eight victims, two of whom died as a result of their injuries.

According to a recent update, the Salt Lake City Police Department informed the media that there was at least one suspect who fled the scene.

"Two people are confirmed dead, and three people who were injured are in critical condition," said a police spokesperson, adding that the situation was still fluid.

He further reported there was a fight in the parking lot during a funeral, shots were fired, and there's an active manhunt for suspects going on.

"There was a funeral taking place at the church," Glen Mills, the spokesperson, told reporters. "Out in the parking lot, there was some sort of altercation, and that's when shots were fired."

Police have launched an active manhunt for the suspects, they added, while the FBI also said it was offering assistance.

Additionally, the purpose behind the incident, further details, and the names of the deceased victims are yet to be disclosed.