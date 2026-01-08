'The Wire' actor James Ransone’s cause of death confirmed

James Ransone’s cause of death has been confirmed following his death last month at the age of 46

According to a death certificate, the actor died by suicide, People reported. Ransone passed away on December 19 in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had previously ruled his death an apparent suicide.

Two days after his death, Ransone’s wife, Jamie, shared a tribute on Instagram reflecting on their relationship and family.

In her message, she wrote that she would love him again “in another life” and thanked him for giving her “the greatest gifts—you, Jack, and Violet,” referring to their two children.

Following Ransone’s death, a GoFundMe page was launched to support his family with expenses. The fundraiser described him as a “beloved husband, father, and friend,” remembering him as funny, magnetic, and deeply devoted to his children.

Born June 2, 1979, in Baltimore, Maryland, Ransone was the son of Joyce Peterson and James Ransone II. He was best known for portraying Ziggy Sobotka on HBO’s The Wire and for playing the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in It: Chapter Two.

His career also included roles in The Black Phone and its upcoming sequel, Law & Order, Hawaii Five-0, and Sean Baker’s 2015 film Tangerine.

After his death, several former costars paid tribute, including Channing Tatum, who worked with Ransone on The Son of No One, and his Poker Face costar Natasha Lyonne.