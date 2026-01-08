Prince Harry could soon make tough choice about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly approaching a point where he may have to make a tough decision involving Meghan Markle, a new report has revealed.

According to sources, the Duke of Sussex feels constrained by a life largely shaped around Meghan’s ambitions, which has left him little time for his own goals.

Meanwhile, Harry’s efforts to have armed security reinstated for visits to the UK appears to be moving forward, with “positive” signals coming from the government about a possible reversal, reported People Magazine.

The report by Radar Online further shared that Harry is considering their $5 million property in Portugal or new opportunities in the Middle East as potential bases for his next ventures.

And now, he may soon ask Meghan to either move with him or spend time apart while he pursues these options.

"Harry has now all but won that review. That victory is a further signal of how desperate Harry is to spend more time in his home country,” the source said.

“Meghan kept telling him to let it be, but she knows deep down that he's done it in part to try to escape. He is just absolutely done with life in the States,” they added.

"Harry feels he has been sidelined from the pursuits that give him a sense of purpose and fulfilment," they continued.

"Much of their day-to-day life and long-term planning has revolved around Meghan's interests and career goals, leaving him with the growing feeling that his own priorities have been repeatedly put on hold."

"Harry is believed to be approaching a point where he may force a hard decision, asking Meghan to either relocate with him to Portugal or accept a period of living apart while he pursues opportunities elsewhere.

“He is convinced that remaining in California will only further erode whatever credibility and influence they have left, leaving them with little standing to rebuild from in the future."