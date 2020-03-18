Proposal to set up national parks approved

LAHORE:Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business approved a proposal for establishment of national parks in Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Kharian on the direction of the Prime Minister and allowed the Labour Department to amend the Punjab Maternity Benefit (Amended) Act 2019 and Road Transport Workers (Amended) Act 2019.

The meeting was held at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday and was chaired by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat. Additional Chief Secretary Shaukat Ali, Secretary Law, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Forest, Secretary Housing, Secretary Labor and other officers also participated.

The meeting gave go ahead on proposals for the Overseas Pakistanis to allocate a quota in government jobs in Punjab, five-year concession in upper age limit and a resolution of the Rouet-i-Hilal Bill 2019 in the Punjab Assembly to create a consensus on crescent sighting. The exemption from the mandatory requirement of one year service in the Secretariat for the promoted Tehsildars with age over 55-year-old was also conceded. The House approved draft of the Punjab Hepatitis Rules 2019 and constitution of Advisory Board of the Punjab Shehr-i-Khamoshan Authority.