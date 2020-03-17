close
Tue Mar 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 17, 2020

PBA office-bearers call on PM Imran Khan

National

A
APP
March 17, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Mian Amir Mahmood and Shakeel Masud, top office-bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.During the meeting, Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Dr Shahbaz Gill were also present, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Latest News

More From Pakistan