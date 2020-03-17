2 cops suspend for misuse of authority

Rawalpindi:Two constables of Waris Khan Police station were suspended for misbehaving and drinking free juice from a kiosk at Murree Road here on Monday.

As per preliminary information, a video get viral on social media, in which two police officials were seen threatening a kiosk owner after drinking free juice. CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis taking notice of the video assigned SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal to held inquiry.

Police officials were identified later as constable Zahoor and constable Ikram from Waris Khan Police station. SP Rawal Division taking prompt action suspend the police cops and announced to make inquiry into the incident adding that there is no space for corrupts in Rawalpindi police. The police officials misuse their authority and tarnish image of Rawalpindi police, said CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis adding that corrupt police officials will not be tolerated anymore in Rawalpindi Division.

Later, SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal along with SHO Waris Khan Police station also visited the kiosk of the juice owner and apologize for conduct of police officials. CPO Rawalpindi also release appreciation letter to the cameramen of media person who filmed the video and identify police misbehaving.