AIOU takes preventive measures for coronavirus

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on Monday has issued message for students and tutors at its website as preventive measures against Pandemic COVID-19. In a message on Monday, AIOU advised the students to send admissions’ form and other applications through post offices or apply online.

Tutors and students have also been informed to avoid visiting the University or its regional campuses till April 5. For any query/trouble they can contact the University’s helpline 051-111-112-468. In addition, in compliance with the decisions of National Security Committee and directives of the HEC, examinations of the University for the semester Autumn 2019 have been postponed throughout the country from March 14. Workshops of all programmes, throughout the country (including the Main Campus) were also been postponed.