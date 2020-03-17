Gold prices fall Rs1,850/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates decreased Rs1,850/tola in the local market on Monday. All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association announced gold prices lowered in the local market to Rs89,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices dropped Rs1,587 to Rs76,303. In the international market, bullion rates depreciated $60 to $1,470/ounce.