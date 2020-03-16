Gen Bajwa visits family of Shaheed Wing Commander Noman Akram

LAHORE: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the family of Wing Commander Noman Akram Shaheed in Lahore on Sunday, says an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release. The COAS prayed for the departed soul and offered Fateha. "We owe improved peace and stability to supreme sacrifices rendered by our martyrs. Their sacrifices won’t go waste", the COAS said.