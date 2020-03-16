Two die in electrocution incidents

Four people lost their lives in separate mishaps in different parts of the city on Sunday. A 45-year-old man, Dildar, son of Mukhtiar, died of electrocution at his house located in Zia Colony within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) but the family took it away from there without allowing medico-legal formalities before the police could reach the hospital to inquire into the incident.

Another man, who has been identified as 30-year-old Gul, son of Ikhtiar, died of electrocution at a house located on Tariq Road within the limits of the Ferozabad police station. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.

In another mishap, a labourer passed away after falling off the 18th storey of an under-construction building near Do Talwar in the Clifton neighbourhood. He died on the spot. His body was transported to the JPMC.

Police said he fell after his feet slipped while working on the multi-storey building. Separately, 22-year-old Asghar lost his life while working at the roof of a private company’s office in Korangi Industrial Area. Police said he was doing some work on the roof when he slipped and fell down. He died on the spot. The body was taken to the JPMC for an autopsy.