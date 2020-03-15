Corona crisis

Pakistan has finally become aware that a global pandemic has hit the world. After several weeks, during which the federal government and all provincial governments – except for the Sindh setup – did very little, a committee of the National Security Council met on Friday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss what measures needed to be taken. Following the meeting, it was announced that schools across the country were to remain shut at least until April 5, sporting events including the PSL contests would be held in stadiums without spectators and gatherings of other kinds prohibited. The Tablighi Jamaat Ijtema at Raiwind in Lahore has already been wrapped up and even the traditional parade held each year on March 23 has been cancelled.

These measures have come a little late in the day. Pakistan has currently reported 30 coronavirus cases. The Sindh government appears to have been the most prompt in recognizing that the arrival of COVID-19 in the country presents a genuine threat to people everywhere. With one patient admitted at PIMS in Islamabad now reported to be in critical condition, the question that arises is why there is a concentration of cases in Karachi. Almost all those affected had recently returned from Iran, although at least one case of secondary transmission from an infected person to another victim who had not travelled overseas has been reported. This shows that the virus spreads quickly, especially if measures are not taken to check it. It is hard to understand why no cases have been reported from Punjab or Khyber Pakhtunkhwa even though both provinces host large populations and pilgrimage to Iran or other destinations is not an unusual event.

We must hope there is no effort to play politics over a potentially deadly disease. That would be a disaster. While panic needs to be curbed, there is a desperate need to increase awareness and make people aware that only measures such as proper handwashing, meticulous hygiene and self-quarantine if any flu-like symptoms are experienced can help prevent a potential disaster. To do so the government must run a full-fledged campaign in the media and also reach people through all other sources while warning against fake news been rapidly spread over social media. There is no need for acute anxiety. But there is a need to be alert.

In most cases the virus resolves completely and is most dangerous when it hits vulnerable people such as the elderly, smokers, or those with other underlying health conditions. It is also important to note that while advice on working from home is potentially useful, only a small population of people can actually practise this. We must not forget that there is a huge class privilege in the ability to isolate as well. There are also complaints in cities such as Karachi of insufficient water in some areas to carry out regular handwashing. These are the issues the government must examine at this stage while also ensuring full coordination with provincial governments so that they can work together to keep as many people as possible safe from this new virus which has already claimed nearly 5,000 lives around the world.