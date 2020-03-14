SBCA rendering thousands of families homeless: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has requested the Supreme Court (SC) to save the people of Karachi from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq about the bulldozing of illegally constructed buildings in the city, he said the SBCA, under the garb of SC orders, was rendering thousands of families homeless and ending businesses.

He said they were intending to write a letter to the SC in this regard and request the apex court to allow them to be a petitioner in the petition of former Karachi nazim late Naimatullah Khan.

“If the SC permits the Jamaat-e-Islami for any sort of assistance in this connection, our people are ready to follow the court’s directives in the larger interest of Karachi and its people,” the JI chief said.