Qalandars’ Dilbar fined

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars’ Dilbar Hussain has been fined for breaching the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s thrilling HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture against Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, says a press release.

Dilbar was fined five per cent for his applicable match fee for violating Article 2.5, which reads as: “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match.”

The incident happened in the 18th over of Peshawar Zalmi’s innings when Dilbar Hussain, after dismissing Haider Ali, reacted in a manner that could have provoked a reaction from the departing batsman.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate. As this was their first offence, all 11 playing members have been fined 10 per cent each of their match fees as per Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate offences.