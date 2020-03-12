Steyn raring to go in Karachi

KARACHI: Former two-time champions Islamabad United are in a tricky situation. They have seven points from nine games with an outing against Karachi Kings in hand on Saturday here at National Stadium.

They are not only in a must-win situation but their ultimate fate depends on the outcome of the other matches of the HBL PSL 2020. Their South African frontline paceman Dale Steyn knows that. “Yes, Saturday’s game is a big one for us,” Steyn told reporters here at National Stadium on Wednesday.

“There were a couple of rained-out games. When rain interferes anything can happen. When a game shortens, anything can really happen,” Steyn said. “If you fight in T20 it’s almost like a fair game. It becomes a bit like lottery. And we were also on the wrong end of the toss twice,” he said.

When asked about his memories regarding his visit to Pakistan in 2007, Steyn said, “It has been quite long as it was 13 years ago. “I took five on this ground in a Test match. I managed to draw the next one in Lahore and we won the series. My that trip to Pakistan was quite successful, you know for the Proteas. But this time I really enjoyed playing cricket in PSL. The crowd has been fantastic. We won a well-played game in Lahore. And we are hoping to play that kind of tight cricket on Saturday in Karachi,” the 36-year-old Test pacer said.

“If we can do that and win it will be a successful PSL,” said Steyn, who has played 90 Tests and 125 ODIs for South Africa. When asked whether he aimed to repeat his 2007 performance in Karachi on Saturday, he said:”Yes, when you play you want to perform. If I can get three or four overs on Saturday that would be amazing,” Steyn said.

“I enjoyed working with the younger bowlers in the PSL. They are full of enthusiasm. They also spent some time with the greats of the game like Waseem Akram and Waqar Younis. They think highly of those boys. There is so much talent. Pakistan has a rich history of great fast bowlers,” Steyn said. “I am here to share my experience with the youngsters. If something they can take out of that and learn from that, it’s a bonus,” he said.

Replying to a query about the coming T20 World Cup, Steyn said: “For me it’s T20 only right now. I had a good conversation with Mark Boucher and Quinton de Kock and it’s the goal now to find a place in South African team for the World Cup. This year it’s all about T20 cricket. I am not playing Test cricket, nor ODI cricket, it’s all about four overs,” said Steyn, who has taken just two wickets for Islamabad United in four matches.