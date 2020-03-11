Jhang LCWU campus shifted to new building

JHANG: The Lahore College for Women University Jhang campus has been shifted to the newly-constructed building after 15 years of its establishment here on Tuesday.

On the directions of the then Punjab governor Lt-Gen (retd) Khalid Maqbool, the LCWU Jhang campus was established in 2005 in a portion of the Government Comprehensive Model High School Satellite Town. The then DCO Arif Khan had played a vital role in executing the project that was launched to provide higher education opportunities to the girls students living in remote areas near their homes. Immediate after the establishment of the campus, about 25 acres of state land, available on Jhang-Chiniot Road, was provided by the Punjab government for the construction of the campus building in 2007. Later, the project of construction of the campus building was approved. Now, an educational and administration block of the varsity campus have been completed and disciplines of BS degree programmes of English Literature, Mathematics, Economics, Education, Urdu, Mass Communication, Craft and Textile Designing, Computer Science and Business Management as well as classes of MAs of English, Economics, Islamic Studies and Education and MS Mathematics, have been started in the newly-built campus. Sources said that the construction of the other buildings, including students’ hostel, students service centre, library, bachelor teachers’ hostel and staff residences are also near to their completion inside the campus premises.

According to the administration, the establishment of the proper varsity campus in Jhang would revolutionise the educational standard of girls students of Jhang, Chiniot, Shorkot, Ahmedpur Sial, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra, Shah Jewana and its surrounding areas.