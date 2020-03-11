EU Parliament speaker self-isolates after Italy visit

BRUSSELS: European Parliament speaker David Sassoli said Tuesday he had gone into self-isolation in his Brussels residence for two weeks after visiting his virus-struck native Italy.

Sassoli, 63, said in a statement his decision was a "precaution" following the Italian government´s announcement it was locking down all of the country to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

"COVID-19 requires responsibility and prudence from everybody," he said. There was no indication he was infected. His aides said he had visited Rome last week -- when the capital was not yet under what were then regional lock-down measures -- and was not showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The virus has been detected among a handful of EU staff, including at the European Council and the European Defence Agency. NATO headquarters, located on the outskirts of Brussels, has also reported its first confirmed case.