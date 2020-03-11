Sehat Insaf Card meeting: Minister for more private hospitals for Sehat Insaf Card holders

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the officers concerned to hold fortnightly meetings to review the performance of Health Initiative Management Company regarding Sehat Insaf Card.

Chairing a meeting at Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, on Tuesday, the minister reviewed the quality and availability of medical facilities being provided to the patients of 36 districts through Sehat Insaf Card.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, medical facilities were being provided to more than 6 million families in public as well as private hospitals through Sehat Insaf Card. She said the families having Sehat Insaf Card should be given awareness regarding the facilities being provided to them in the hospitals. The number of private hospitals should be increased to facilitate families having Sehat Insaf Card, she said. The facility of Sehat Insaf Card has also been provided to the 30,000 registered thalassemia patients.

The minister said that working was underway for providing Sehat Insaf Card to the government employees. In every district, the families having Sehat Insaf Card will be provided with complete information, she concluded. The officers of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company briefed the minister about the performance of the company.