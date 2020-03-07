16 female govt servants benefited from BISP

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigative Agency Peshawar has tracked down 16 female government servants who had been benefiting from Benazir Income Support Program since 2008. Female government servants of the education department received a huge amount since its inception. However, their names and amount is not yet disclosed by the FIA Peshawar.

Director FIA Peshawar Jafar Khan told this scribe that inquiry is going on and they will trace all cases soon. The FIA has received 343 cases of illegal payments from BISP and those involved are directly or indirectly government servants.

FIA Peshawar sources confirmed that 16 female government servants confessed to having received huge amount from the BISP because all the evidence and documents were shown to them during investigation.

“They have received payment every month and all evidence was shown to them and they don’t have any choice but to accept their crime. Now agency will send the report to their department for further action”, an official told this scribe.

According to sources within the FIA Peshawar said, as many as 343 government officers or officials got benefits from BISP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Some 16 female employees of education department were identified because they were directly benefiting from this program while in remaining cases they got payment on their spouse names, which needs further investigation to establish link.

“We have sent cases to different circles to investigate the cases because CNICc are in the name of women.

Hopefully their husbands will be traced soon”, he maintained According to reports as many as 3,000 government officers got benefits from the BISP in Pakistan.

The FIA headquarters has forwarded details of the officers to all provincial zones whereas a letter has also been sent to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) for their information regarding family tree, biometric and occupation.

It is pertinent that the Federal Investigation Agency has initiated inquiry against government officials who were involved in financial irregularities in Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

The investigation into the scam was ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The report of officers who got benefit from the BISP will be presented before him.