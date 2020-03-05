PM invited to attend Accra Forum in Ghana

ISLAMABAD: The Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (Comsats) will hold its fourth general meeting this year on April 14, 2020 in Accra, Ghana.

The meeting has been convened by the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the chairperson of Comsats, which is an inter-governmental organisation based in Islamabad having 27 member states from the developing world, says a press release on Wednesday. The heads of states-governments having Comsats’ membership will participate in the general meeting of the commission. The commission will deliberate upon socio-economic challenges being faced by the member states in order to find means to overcome these challenges through science and technology.