RCB executive officer addresses revenue staff

Rawalpindi:Executive officer, Fahim Ali, while addressing the revenue staff highlighted the impact revenue collection makes in the lives of the public. He mentioned a study that depicts that it takes 40 billion hours/in African continent to just fetch water. In contrast, France consumes 40 billion hours/year to produce all goods & services.

He referred to Prof Adam Graycar- a renowned practitioner and academician- claim’s "corruption in public administration" to be the root cause of it in Africa. Thus, Executive officer mentioned that Pakistan is no different. Leakages or our failure to collect revenue or municipal taxes and charges compromise our ability to provide municipal and civic services to the full potential.

While emphasising upon the local impact he mentioned that Story of Shahzad who was overjoyed on receiving piped water at his home as he was living in pindi area adjacent to IJP road for the last 40 years without water . Each day it cost his family around an hours to fetch water in cans. Now after getting piped water at their doorstep, this would save his community of around 12000, a millions man hours which they may channelized into productive activities. That’s how your effort to generate revenue impact the public around you.

We must be happy to be a part of the team that making an impact on ground for those who are at the base of the pyramid. He congratulated revenue staff on their excellent performance and promised to plead the case of bonus if they could achieve substantially above the set revenue targets, he said.