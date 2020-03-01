What dreams we had

It has been a year and a half to this government and enough has already been said about the ever increasing prices and the state of the economy. Gas, electricity, medicines, fuel, grocery items, clothing, you name it and everything has become super expensive but what's really ironic is how dreams have become unaffordable for the youth. Coming from middle-class backgrounds, most of our youth doesn't get the opportunity to listen to their true calling because that takes time and money. They have to make sure they earn enough to feed their families.

Think about it. Who can afford to change cities to follow their passion when they have bills to pay? Who can afford to put time into their dream project when they have to make sure that their parents get their medication on time? Who can afford to have a gap year due to mental health issues when they have to make sure they graduate on time and accept the first job in order to fulfill their responsibility as a child? It is so sad that even the dreams of our youth have a price today; one that they absolutely cannot pay.

Farwa Kanwal

Islamabad