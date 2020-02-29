Day against violence in India

LAHORE: On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), clerics and religious scholars all over the Muslim world specifically in Pakistan observed "Condemnation Day" against the violence against Muslims in India.

During Friday sermons, clerics condemned ongoing violence of extremist Hindu mobs against Muslims stating that minorities in India were living at the mercy of Hindu fanatics. Basic human rights are being violated and mosques and other worship places of minorities were being burnt by Hindu mobs. Hindu fanatics are being supported by Delhi police and Delhi's state machinery to target Muslims, they said. Amidst this scenario, silence on part of world organizations and human rights activists is very alarming and sorrowful. The PUC leader, including Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Maulana Rafiq Jaami, Maulana Haqnawwz Khalid, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Zubair Zahid, Maulana Habibur Rehman, Qazi Matiullah Saeedi, Maulana Shafi Qasmi addressed the public during Friday congregations in their respective districts.