GCU students to get financial literacy training

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Lahore Regional Office signed an MoU on Thursday for cooperation in providing financial literacy and training to the university students about the functioning of capital markets and their role in economic development through hands-on experience.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Regional In-charge Sarmad Hussain signed the six-point accord at a ceremony organised by the GCU Directorate of Academic Planning and External Links (AP&EL). GCU Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali, Treasurer Abid Shahzad, Deans Prof Dr Riaz Ahmad and Prof Dr Sultan Shah, and Department of Commerce & Finance In-charge Ms Nosheen were also present.

According the 6-point accord, both the institutions have agreed to launch a joint seminars, training and conferences about the role of capital markets in world economy. Speaking on the occasion, Sarmad Hussain laid stress on mass awareness campaigns among youth about capital markets, saying that less than one percent of Pakistan’s population had knowledge about functioning of Pakistan Stock Exchange. He said PSX would organise minimum two special free-of-cost training sessions bi-annually for GCU students.

Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said universities must capitalise opportunities to provide applied skills and technical knowledge to its students. He said USA, Chinese and Korean universities occupy the top positions in ranking of world universities due to their strong linkages with high technology industries and leading organisations. He appreciated the GCU Department of Commerce & Finance for actively working with PSX for training of students and updating curriculum and pledged towards strengthening this department for the public policy research and teaching.