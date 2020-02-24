Girl murdered for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A girl was murdered by her brother for ‘honour’ at Ahmed Nagar on Sunday. Reportedly, Lubna had allegedly developed illicit relations with Manzar Hussain. On the day of the incident, Lubna was present in her lover’s home when his brother Qaisar reached there and allegedly killed her. Police have started investigation.
