Mon Feb 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
Girl murdered for ‘honour’

National

GUJRANWALA: A girl was murdered by her brother for ‘honour’ at Ahmed Nagar on Sunday. Reportedly, Lubna had allegedly developed illicit relations with Manzar Hussain. On the day of the incident, Lubna was present in her lover’s home when his brother Qaisar reached there and allegedly killed her. Police have started investigation.

