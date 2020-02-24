Proclaimed offender arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHT BHAI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in 9 different cases including murder and others in Mardan district. At a barricade, two motorcyclists fired at personnel of Takht Bhai Police Station and sped away. The police said the personnel chased the motorcyclists and arrested one of them in injured condition, with a pistol, 281 grams charas and a motorcycle.
