Proclaimed offender arrested

February 24, 2020

TAKHT BHAI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in 9 different cases including murder and others in Mardan district. At a barricade, two motorcyclists fired at personnel of Takht Bhai Police Station and sped away. The police said the personnel chased the motorcyclists and arrested one of them in injured condition, with a pistol, 281 grams charas and a motorcycle.

