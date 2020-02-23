Over 400 illegal gas connections cut off

The Sui Southern Gas Company’s Operation Grift has been underway in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, said a press release issued by the gas utility on Friday.

The Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations team has been fighting to bring down incidence of gas theft ever since the department was set up in 2017.

The Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations department identified over 400 residents across Sindh who were involved in gas theft over the last couple of days. In Larkana, over 42 incidences of gas theft were uncovered and appropriate action was taken against thieves after disconnecting the gas supply.

Another raid in at Standard and Stylish Garden, New Karachi, yielded 265 defaulter residents, who were involved in direct theft of gas via rubber pipes. In addition, 14 area calls were also found to be stealing gas.

Furthermore, a raid carried out at Blessing Paradise, Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, resulted in the identification of 96 defaulter residents, who were stealing gas directly through the SSGC’s service line through rubber pipes. Fifty-two area calls were also involved in stealing gas. All equipment used for illegally accessing gas was removed and seized.