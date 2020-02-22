Traffic headquarters inaugurated in Khyber

BARA: Traffic Headquarters were inaugurated for issuance of driving licence in Khyber tribal district here on Friday.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal said that while other people performed duty for around right hours daily, the police were on duty for 24 hours.

The police behave well with locals in Khyber, he said. The official also planted a sapling in the Khyber Traffic Headquarters at Shahkas.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) Malik Mazhar Afridi, Jehangir Afridi, Nawaz Khan Afridi and Jamshed Shalmani were present on the occasion.