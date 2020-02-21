Lahore receives scattered rain

LAHORE: Scattered rain was observed in the City Thursday while Met office predicted more rain during the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while cold in upper parts. Rainfall was also recorded at several cities, including Islamabad (ZP 24mm, Saidpur 12, AP 07, Bokra 02, Golra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 30, Shamshabad 22), Murree 08, Attock 05, Sialkot (AP 05, City 01), Gujrat, Narowal 04, Mangla, Malam Jabba, Chirat 19, Dir (Lower 12, Upper 06), Peshawar (City 18), Mirkhani 09, Bannu 06, Takht Bhai, Saidu Sharif 05, Kakul 04, Drosh 03, Kalam, Balakot 02, Pattan 01, Garhi Dupatta 06, Kotli, Rawalakot 05, Muzaffarabad (City 03, AP 02) and Skardu 01 while snowfall was also recorded in Skardu.