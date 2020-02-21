Police kill ‘robber’ involved in cop’s murder

Hunjarwal police killed an alleged robber, who had killed a cop, Faisal, in Kasur a couple of days ago, in an encounter here on Thursday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. Police conducted a raid on a tip off and intercepted three suspects riding a bike on a service road along motorway. The suspects opened firing at police. The raiding team retaliated. As a result, suspect Asim alias doctor was killed while two others fled the scene. Asim had killed Constable Faisal a couple of days back in Kasur. He was involved in a number of cases of kidnapping for ransom, dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes.

ARRESTED: Civil Lines Investigation police have traced out a blind murder of a guard and arrested a killer. The killer identified as Imran had murdered a guard and threw his body in a drain.

The victim identified Qalandar Hussain and the killer were drug addicts, the police claimed. The accused wanted to get Rs 900 from the victim and plotted to kill him. The victim was a security guard at a private company and his son had got a case registered of kidnapping against unidentified suspects.

lawyers booked: Naseerabad police have registered a case against 12 lawyers including nine nominated ones over manhandling cops and getting an accused released from the police custody. Police alleged that the lawyers tore uniform of the cops and subjected them to torture.