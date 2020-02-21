Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Roger Federer has undergone surgery to resolve a longstanding knee problem and said Thursday he would be out of action until after the French Open.
The 20-times grand slam winner revealed on his Facebook account that he underwent surgery in Switzerland on Wednesday and would miss a string of tournaments including the May 24-June 7 French Open. “As a result, I will miss Dubai, India Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open,” he said.
The 38-year-old explained that he had intended to avoid surgery if possible but the knee problem refused to go away. “My right knee has been bothering me for a little while,” said the world number three who reached the Roland Garros semi-finals last year.
“I hoped it would go away, but after an examination and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.” “After the surgery the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery. “I can’t wait to be back playing again soon, see you on grass!”
